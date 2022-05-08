Donald Trump endorses Leora Levy for U.S. Senate in Connecticut via telephone call | 4 Aug 2022 | In a surprise to Republicans, former President Donald Trump endorsed Leora R. Levy for U.S. Senate on Thursday night -- throwing drama into Tuesday's Republican primary. Republican and Democratic insiders had said earlier Thursday that Trump might be making a move for Levy -- and he did several hours later. The endorsement came via a live telephone call during an outdoor gathering for Republicans in Montville that was attended by Levy's two opponents in the primary -- party-endorsed candidate [RINO] Themis Klarides of Madison and conservative Peter Lumaj of Fairfield. The endorsement came in the final days before the primary, and Republicans are already debating how much influence that Trump has over the party in Connecticut. Trump's high-profile endorsements have led to victories for some candidates across the country, while others have been defeated had over a 95% success rate.