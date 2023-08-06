Breaking: Donald Trump: 'I have been indicted' | 8 June 2023 | Former President Trump has posted the following message Thursday evening on Truth Social: "The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax, even though Joe Biden has 1850 boxes at the University of Delaware, additional boxes in Chinatown, D.C., with even more boxes at the University of Pennsylvania, and documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is 'secured' by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time."

Trump says the DOJ has indicted him in 'DARK DAY' for the country --Trump's reference to the "boxes hoax" appears to refer the FBI's seizure of materials from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August of last year. | 8 June 2023 | Former President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the Department of Justice has indicted him and that he must appear at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday... CNN has reported that Trump faces seven counts, citing anonymous sources. The DOJ has not made any official announcement as of press time. Trump's reference to the "boxes hoax" appears to refer the FBI's seizure of materials from his Mar-a-Lago estate in August of last year. Attorney General Merrick Garland in November appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith to handle its investigation into the matter. Prior to the August raid, Trump voluntarily cooperated with a grand jury subpoena and surrendered materials to the bureau. He has called the case a political witch hunt.