Donald Trump reveals AG Bill Barr is seeking federal death penalty for alleged MS-13 murderer of two New York teenage girls | 16 July 2020 | President Trump revealed Wednesday that Attorney General Bill Barr was seeking the federal death penalty for MS-13 gang member Alexi Saenz, who faces multiple murder changes including for the 2016 killings of two New York teenage girls. 'The DOJ has also announced that it will seek the death penalty for a blood-thirsty MS-13 leader responsible for the despicable killing of seven Americans, including two teenage girls,' Trump said in the Oval Office, surrounded by Barr and other law enforcement officials. 'We think the monsters who murder children should be put to death.' Saenz was originally brought into custody in March 2017 and charged with murder for the September 13, 2016, killings of Brentwood, New York high school students Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas. The indictment said the girls had been attacked with baseball bats and a machete a week after they had an altercation with MS-13 gang members. In June 2018, Saenz was charged with additional crimes, according to a release from the DOJ.