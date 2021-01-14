Donald Trump Supporters Should Be Sent to 'Re-Education Camps,' Former PBS Lawyer Claims | 12 Jan 2021 | In undercover Project Veritas footage released on Tuesday, former PBS principal counsel Michael Beller -- who was fired after his comments -- suggested that Donald Trump supporters be sent to "re-education camps," Bounding Into Comics reported. "Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away," he said. "And we'll put them into re-education camps." Beller compared trump to Adolf Hitler and suggested that the children influenced by the president would require intervention to help them integrate into society. He continued to describe the purported "enlightenment camps." ...According to RT, PBS revealed Beller's firing on Twitter shortly after the Project Veritas clip was posted.