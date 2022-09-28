Donbass referendum results revealed | 27 Sept 2022 | The majority of citizens of both the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) support the idea of uniting with Russia, according to local election commissions. In the DPR, more than 99% of voters supported the idea of joining Russia, according to early official figures. The referendum in the LPR yielded a similar result, with more than 98% of voters supporting the potential reunification. In both republics, all the ballots have already been counted, according to local authorities. The polls were conducted in the republics, as well as in the Moscow-controlled parts of Ukraine's Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, between September 23 and 27.