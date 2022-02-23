Donbass republics ask Putin for military help --The newly recognized Donetsk and Lugansk republics want Moscow to help them "repel the Ukrainian regime's military aggression" | 23 Feb 2022 | The newly recognised Donbass republics in Lugansk and Donetsk have formally asked Russia for military assistance in letters published on Wednesday. In them, their leaders claim that Ukrainian "aggression" has only increased since Moscow recognized the regions as independent states, earlier this week. The heads of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin separately, but both letters were dated Tuesday, February 22.