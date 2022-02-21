Donetsk and Lugansk celebrate Russian recognition --Announcement by Russia's president prompted celebrations across Donbass with fireworks lighting up the skies | 21 Feb 2022 | Street celebrations broke out in breakaway republics, which Ukraine claims as its own territory, late on Monday after President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will "immediately recognize the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics." Footage from the scene shows fireworks lighting up the skies above Donetsk, which has been the capital of the DPR for nearly eight years. Groups of people gathered in the streets, displaying Russia’s flags and cheering Moscow’s move, another video shows.