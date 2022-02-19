Donetsk People's Republic Starts Evacuation of Civilians as Shelling By Ukrainian Forces Intensifies | 18 Feb 2022 | Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Friday that a mass evacuation of the population to Russia has been organised over the threat of Ukrainian invasion. "When the enemy shelling the settlements of the republic, the life and health of our citizens may be endangered. Therefore, from today, February 18, a mass centralised evacuation of the population to the Russian Federation has been organised. First of all, women, children and the elderly will be evacuated," Pushilin said in a video address. The DPR head added that facilities that will host the population are ready in Russia’s Rostov region "as agreed with Russian authorities." "The evacuees will be provided with everything they need. All conditions have been created at the checkpoints for a quick transition," Pushilin said.