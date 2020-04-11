Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet Member, Is Upset in House Re-election Bid | 04 Nov 2020 | Representative Donna E. Shalala, a Democrat who served as President Bill Clinton's health secretary, narrowly lost her Florida seat to the Republican candidate, Maria Elvira Salazar, on Tuesday, becoming one of the more notable Democratic casualties in the House. In a rematch of their 2018 House race, Ms. Salazar, a former television journalist, will represent Florida's 27th Congressional District, which includes Miami and surrounding communities in Miami-Dade County... In April, Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Ms. Shalala to a commission overseeing the administration of a $2 trillion economic relief program in response to the pandemic. Ms. Shalala's extensive stock holdings in companies affected by the pandemic quickly became the subject of scrutiny. At the time, Ms. Shalala had said she had sold a number of the stocks in question since she had been elected to Congress, but then faced criticism for not disclosing more than 500 transactions as required by law. She paid a $1,200 fine to the House Ethics Committee in April, The Miami Herald reported. In September, Ms. Shalala was cited for failing to disclose two more stock sales.