'Door-To-Door' COVID Vaccine Teams to Target Unvaccinated 'Stragglers' in UK | 27 Dec 2021 | Medical personnel with covid vaccination distribution experience may begin forming teams that will advocate for vaccinations in particular areas of the UK with low vaccination rates. On Sunday, a Cabinet Minister told the Daily Mail that this plan was recently being discussed between the Department of Health and Social Care, officials from 10 Downing Street, and the National Health Service of England (NHS). This plan seeks to convince as many people as possible to get the vaccine and will especially target citizens in rural areas.