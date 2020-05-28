Doubts raised over Oxford coronavirus vaccine after ALL of the monkeys that took part in the trial are found to have contracted the disease --All six rhesus monkeys given the vaccine still became infected with Covid-19 --There were also warnings that they may have been able to spread the virus --Oxford University vaccine has already been steam-rolled into human trials --The vaccine, known as ChAdOx1 nCov-19, is currently undergoing its first human clinical trial | 19 May 2020 | The coronavirus vaccine being developed by scientists at Oxford University may not prevent people from becoming infected with the disease after all, experts have warned. In the latest animal trials of the vaccine carried out on rhesus macaques, all six of the participating monkeys went on to catch the coronavirus. Dr William Haseltine, a former Harvard Medical School professor, revealed the monkeys who received the vaccine had the same amount of virus in their noses as the three non-vaccinated monkeys in the trial. This suggests the treatment, which has already received in the region of £90million in government investment, may not halt the spread of the deadly disease.