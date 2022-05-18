Doug Mastriano wins Republican nomination for Pennsylvania governor | 17 May 2022 | State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed late in the campaign by former President Donald Trump, won the Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday. The Associated Press declared Mastriano the winner at 9:51 p.m. At about 11:20 p.m., Mr. Mastriano was leading former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, 44% to 21%. Mr. Mastriano will face off against Attorney General Josh Shapiro in November in the race to be the next governor of Pennsylvania. Mr. Shapiro was unopposed in the Democratic primary.