Dow enters bear market territory, falling 20% from record high in January --Dow breaks key 30,000 level | 23 Sept 2022 | U.S. stocks experienced another sharp selloff across the board with the Dow Jones Industrial Average touching an intraday bear market before ending slightly above that level with a 485 point loss as recession fears grow. In commodities, oil fell over 7% for the week ending at $78.74 per barrel... Investors moved more than $30 billion to cash this week as anxiety grows about the performance of stocks, bonds and other asserts. Bond outflows totaled almost $7 billion. Bank of America says investor sentiment is "unquestionably" the worst it's been since the 2008 global financial crisis as fears of a recession grow.