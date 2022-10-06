Dow falls more than 750 points after inflation hits 40-year high, consumer sentiment plummets | 10 June 2022 | Stocks dropped on Friday after a highly anticipated inflation report showed a faster-than-expected rise in prices and consumer sentiment hit a record low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 758 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 fell 2.7%, while Nasdaq Composite sank 2.4%. The May consumer price index report came in at its highest level since 1981, putting pressure on the stock market. The report showed prices rising 8.6% year over year, and 6% when excluding food and energy prices. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were expecting year over year increases of 8.3% for the main index and 5.9% for the core index.