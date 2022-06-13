Dow futures tumble 600 points with the S&P 500 poised to fall back into bear market territory | 12 June 2022 | U.S. stock futures dropped on Monday morning, putting the S&P 500 on track to fall back into bear market territory and possibly to a new low for 2022. A jump in short-term rates drove the negative sentiment as investors still reeling from a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Friday braced for the Federal Reserve to raise rates later in the week. S&P 500 futures fell 2.4% after the benchmark closed Friday down 19% from its record high… The S&P 500 briefly traded in a bear market -- down 20% from its high -- about three weeks ago but failed to close in that territory. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 600 points, or 1.9% after it posted its worst week since January. Nasdaq 100 futures tumbled 3%.