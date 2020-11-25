Dow Jones Up 450 Points, Hits 30,000 as Tesla Gets Extended | 24 Nov 2020 | The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 500 points in today's stock market before cooling off to a 450-point gain. The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 also gained at least a percentage point each in morning trading. The market was up as the Trump administration agreed to cooperate with the federal transition to a Joe Biden administration... Meanwhile, the Dow Jones crossed a key technical level at 30,000 for the first time in history. The blue-chip index reached a new high of 30,116 on Tuesday.