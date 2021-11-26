Dow posts biggest single-day drop this year as new COVID-19 variant triggers market sell-off --Dow ends the day down 903 points, marking worst day of the year | 26 Nov 2021 | U.S. stocks suffered from some of the biggest single-day declines of the year on Friday as a new, fast-spreading COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa triggered fresh fears that a resurgent coronavirus could scuttle the global economy's recovery from the pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average – after briefly falling more than 1,000 points – ended the day down 905 points, or 2.5%, for its worst drop of the year, while the S&P 500 fell 2.27%, its worst day since February. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.23% in the shortened trading session on Friday. (U.S. markets close at 1 p.m. ET due to the Thanksgiving holiday.)