Dow rallies 1,000 points for the first time since early April amid historic jobs surge | 05 June 2020 | Stocks rallied on Friday after a historic and surprising gain in U.S. jobs raised hope the economy is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1,030 points, or 3.9%. The S&P 500 traded 3.1% higher. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 2.2%. The Nasdaq-100, which tracks the 100-largest nonfinancial companies in the composite, rose 2% to a record high. Friday’s rally put the S&P 500 down just 0.7% for 2020.