Dow, S&P 500 end higher and Nasdaq books 35th record close in 2020 as tech buoys broader stock market --The S&P 500 narrowly missed another record close this week by about 4 points | 20 Aug 2020 | U.S. stock-market benchmarks booked gains on Thursday and the Nasdaq closed at a record high, as investors rushed to large-capitalization technology and e-commerce shares for safety, after a pair of economic reports set off concerns about the broader U.S. economy's tenuous recovery from the coronavirus epidemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 46.85 points, or 0.2%, to end at 27,739.73, fending off a four-session losing streak. The S&P 500 rose by 10.66 points, or 0.3%, to close at 3,385.51. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 118.49 points, or 1.1%, to wrap up at 11,264.95, marking its 35th record of 2020.