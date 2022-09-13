Dow tumbles 1,200 points for worst day since June 2020 after hot inflation report | 13 Sept 2022 | Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after a key August inflation report came in hotter than expected, hurting investor optimism for cooling prices and a less aggressive Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 1,276.37 points, or 3.94%, to close at 31,104.97. The S&P 500 dropped 4.32% to 3,932.69, and the Nasdaq Composite sank 5.16% to end the day at 11,633.57. Just five stocks in the S&P 500 finished in positive territory.