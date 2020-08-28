Dow turns positive for 2020, with S&P on pace for best August since '84 | 28 Aug 2020 | Stocks rallied to record highs Friday on stronger than expected economic data and with the race for the White House officially underway following President Trump's acceptance of the GOP nomination. The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned positive for the year, returning to the highs of February, rising over 161 points or 0.57% closing at 28,653.87. The Dow 30 is on pace for its best August since 1984 as is the S&P 500 which hit a fresh record Friday rising 0.67% while the Nasdaq rose 0.60%, respectively, both extended their longest streak of record closes in 2020. The Nasdaq is on pace for its best month since 2000 and the S&P has risen eight of the last nine weeks.