Dozens in Central Florida contract COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated | 30 March 2021 | They’re called COVID-19 breakthrough cases -- people who have been fully vaccinated yet still contract the virus more than 14 days after their second shot. The cases are popping up around the country, including in Central Florida... Earlier this month, the Minnesota Department of Health released a health advisory stating that along with the CDC, it is investigating COVID-19 infections among people who are "appropriately vaccinated," also called vaccine breakthrough cases, according to the advisory. News 6 checked and the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County has six documented breakthrough cases while Sumter County has six and Lake County has 26 cases, according to emails from each county's spokesperson.