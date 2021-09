Dozens of Massachusetts State Troopers Resign Ahead of Deadline for State's Vaccine Mandate | 25 Sept 2021 | This week, a Massachusetts Superior Court judge refused to allow any delay of the state's vaccine mandate that is set to begin on October 17. The decision has already caused a wave of state troopers to file paperwork to quit the force and even more are expected to resign before the mandate kicks in. "Dozens" have already quit, according to the State Police Union boss, Michael Cherven.