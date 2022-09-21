DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhie Regions to Hold Referendum on Joining Russia | 21 Sept 2022 | On September 20, the DPR, LPR, and the territories of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions that are under Russian control simultaneously announced their decisions to hold referendum on joining Russia. On September 19, the Public Chamber of the LPR appealed to the head of the region Leonid Pasechnik and the People's Council (Parliament) with the initiative to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia. On the same day, the Public Chamber of the Donetsk People's Republic prepared a similar appeal to the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin and the People's Council of the Republic. On September 20, the People's Council of the LPR appointed a referendum on joining Russia for the period from September 23 to 27, 2022. The same dates were chosen for the referendum in the DPR. On September 20, the public movement "We are together with Russia" asked the head of the military-civil administration of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, to hold a referendum and join Russia as soon as possible.