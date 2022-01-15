Dr. Anthony Fauci's financial disclosure shows $10.4M in investments | 15 Jan 2022 | Joe Biden's chief medical advisor and his wife had $10.4 million in investments at the end of 2020, newly released records show. That sum -- including $2.3 million in unrealized gains -- was held in various mutual funds. Fauci's 2020 financial disclosure was released publicly Friday night by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), who Fauci had called a "moron" after he inquired into Fauci's financial disclosures during a Senate proceeding Tuesday.