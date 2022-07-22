Dr. Deborah Birx says she 'knew' COVID vaccines would not 'protect against infection' --The former White House COVID response coordinator downplays vaccine efficacy | 22 July 2022 | Former White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said she "knew" that COVID-19 vaccines "were not going to protect against infection" Friday on "Your World." DR. BIRX: I knew these vaccines were not going to protect against infection. And I think we overplayed the vaccines, and it made people then worry that it's not going to protect against severe disease and hospitalization. It will. But let's be very clear: 50% of the people who died from the Omicron surge were older, vaccinated. So that's why I'm saying even if you're vaccinated and boosted, if you're unvaccinated right now, the key is testing and Paxlovid. It's effective. It's a great antiviral... [Odd how Birx remained *silent* when the COVID totalitarians were mandating these useless experimental clot shots.]