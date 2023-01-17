Dr. Harriet Hall, Staunch Critic of Anti-vaxxers and Alternative Medicine, Dies in Her Sleep | 16 Jan 2023 | Dr. Harriet "The SkepDoc" Hall, an author of a science medicine blog slamming the anti-vaxxers and critic of alternative medicine, died suddenly in her sleep last week. Dr. Hall was a retired Air Force physician and flight surgeon who writes about pseudoscience and questionable medical practices... She was a proponent of the vaccination mandate and against all-natural remedies. "Are you contemplating getting a second booster for COVID-19? Check out my SkepDoc's Corner at Skept Inquirer to find out why I say your decision should be a resounding YES!" she wrote in a post.