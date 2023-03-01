Dr. McCullough: NFL player's cardiac arrest may have been caused by 'vaccine-induced myocarditis' | 3 Jan 2023 | The tragic cardiac arrest suffered by a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety on Monday Night Football may have been caused by "vaccine-induced myocarditis," according to distinguished internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough. "If Damar Hamlin indeed took one of the COVID-19 vaccines, then subclinical vaccine-induced myocarditis must be considered in the differential diagnosis," McCullough told COVID vaccine journalist Steve Kirsch last night. In the statement that was also amplified by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), McCullough described the tragic event as "a classical cardiac arrest," which was later confirmed to be accurate by the Buffalo Bills, and expressed solidarity in prayer with the entire nation for Hamlin's "complete recovery."