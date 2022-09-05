Dr. Ralph Baric used Luciferase to track mRNA, according to NIH website | 6 May 2022 | On May 5th, the world-renowned COVID specialist Dr. Vladimir Zev Zelenko sent out the following message from his personal account on Gettr: "Dr. Baric uses luciferase enzyme, which fluoresceses under black light, as a method to confirm that mRNA is being produced. In other words, this technology can be used to ascertain if someone is vaccinated." In other words, Dr. Zelenko drew attention to the fact that Dr. Ralph Baric had confirmed the use of Luciferase to track and report mRNA transcription in a medical paper on the NIH website. Dr. Zelenko linked to a medical paper available from the NIH with the title "Renilla luciferase as a reporter to assess SARS-CoV mRNA transcription regulation and efficacy of anti-SARS-CoV agents" -- and all you need to know is that the abstract for that paper soon disappeared from the site a day later.