Dr. Robert Epstein: Google Will Shift 10% of Voters to Make Trump a 'Blip in History' | 10 July 2020 | Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, joined Breitbart News' Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily to discuss how Google hopes to shift 10 percent of the voting public away from Trump to fulfill a company executive’s stated goal of making populism nothing more than a "blip in history." Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, appeared on Breitbart News Daily alongside host and Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow to discuss how Silicon Valley companies manipulate algorithm to suppress content. Discussing Google’s efforts to suppress conservative content, Marlow states: "...I don’t think a lot of people by and large understand exactly how much they can manipulate you, Google can, with just a slight tweak to search results or search suggestions or their algorithm… Everyone knows by the Breitbart leak of the Google TGIF meeting in 2016 right after the election that they said they wanted populism to be a blip in history, they wanted to basically use their power to make sure populism doesn't have long term effects, what does that mean? ...Since then Breitbart's reach has wildly diminished within Google, this cannot be a coincidence."