Dr. Robert Malone Claims COVID Vaccines Can Permanently Damage Children's Brains, Hearts, Immune Systems | 24 Jan 2022 | Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of modern mRNA vaccine technology, issued a stark warning to parents in America and across the world about vaccinating their children for COVID-19 during a powerful speech at the Defeat the Mandates Rally in Washington DC today. Banned-yet-popular mRNA vaccine technology inventor Dr. Robert Malone issued a grave warning to American parents today who are considering vaccinating their children for COVID-19 during a powerful speech in front of thousands of protestors at the Defeat the Mandates Rally in Washington DC. Malone warned that the controversial COVID-19 vaccine injections can cause permanent harm to American children, urging parents to get informed about the risks before making the decision for their child.