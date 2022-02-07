Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, Early COVID Therapeutics Innovator, Dies at 48 | 2 July 2022 | Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, a Nobel prize-nominated physician who famously discovered and used an early treatment for COVID, dubbed the "Zelenko Protocol," passed on June 30, 2022, at the age of 48 after a long battle with pulmonary artery sarcoma, a rare form of cancer. He was born in 1973, in Kyiv, Ukraine, and came to Brooklyn, New York, in 1977 with his family. Zelenko earned a B.S. in chemistry with high honors at Hofstra University and then earned an M.D. at the Buffalo School of Medicine in 2000. He had been practicing in Monroe, New York, in 2020 during the outbreak of COVID-19, and is credited with having treated about 7,500 patients with his method.