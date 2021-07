Dr. Zev Has Been Banned and Threatened | 28 July 2021 | The David J. Harris, Jr., Show - Rumble video. Dr. Zev Zelenko has been a family physician for twenty years. When Covid tore through New York in March 2020, his office visits went from fifty visits a day to 250 a day. He is the reason Trump took HCQ. His research and real-life experiences are something that every American needs to hear.