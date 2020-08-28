'This dream is still alive': Thousands rally for racial justice at March on Washington | 28 Aug 2020 | Thousands converged on the nation's capital Friday demanding long-lasting change to end systemic racism as the country reels from police killings of Black people this year that have fueled nationwide protests. Marchers, speakers and organizers spoke out about reforms to law enforcement, expansions of voting rights and the power of voting in November to bring about the change they sought. Many expressed sorrow and frustration over the many deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as the shooting last weekend of Jacob Blake.