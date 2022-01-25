Driver who stopped to help when truck carrying 100 lab monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania and put her hand in one of the cages says she has a cough and pink eye after one of the macaques hissed in her face --Woman who stopped to help monkeys in truck crash is now feeling unwell --The last of the four escaped monkeys was accounted for by late Saturday --Pennsylvania residents had been warned not to engage a crab-eating macaque that escaped from a truck carrying 100 of them to a lab --Crates with live monkeys inside were strewn across State Route 54 in Danville, 130 miles from Philadelphia, after the crash | 25 Jan 2022 | A woman who stopped to help after a truck carrying 100 lab monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania fears she's caught an illness after one of the macaques hissed in her face, leaving her with pink eye symptoms. Michelle Fallon, from Danville near Scranton, was driving directly behind the vehicle when it crashed, throwing animal crates all over the highway and smashing some to pieces. Three of the macaques escaped and went on the run, but all have since been captured and humanely euthanized. All of the other monkeys -- who'd arrived in the US from Mauritius that morning, and were en route to a lab, have been accounted for. Fallon has now had a rabies shot, and wrote about the symptoms she has since suffered on Facebook - and also told PA Homepage that she'd developed symptoms of pink eye -- an inflammation or infection of the eye ball.