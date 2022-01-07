Drug Cartel: Biden Admin agrees to pay Pfizer 56% more for their COVID shots --The pharma giant is already shattering profit records, and is expected to generate well over $100 billion in 2022 revenue. By Jordan Schachtel | 30 June 2022 | Pfizer is already swimming in record profits, but that hasn't stopped the drug company from gouging the American taxpayer for every last dollar. On Wednesday, the Biden Administration signed off on a new vaccine supply deal with Pfizer for $3.2 billion for 105 million COVID injections, but that's only for the first batch of mRNA shots. The contract will generate well over $9 billion for Pfizer, as this latest purchase agreement tops off at 300 million doses. Compared to previous settlements with Pfizer, this public-private no-bid arrangement will come at a much higher cost to the U.S. taxpayer. The Biden Administration has justified the deal by claiming that it needs to restock supply to prepare for seasonal spikes. The data does not support such a claim. According to the CDC, almost 100 million taxpayer-funded Pfizer shots (and 169 million total shots) have gone unused, resulting in billions of dollars in waste.