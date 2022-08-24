Drunk U.S. soldier kills boy in Italy --American airwoman hit the 15-year-old while driving four times over the legal blood alcohol limit | 23 Aug 2022 | Julia Bravo, the 20-year-old American airwoman who hit 15-year-old Giovanni Zanier with her car while driving drunk in Porcia, must stand trial in Italy and not be sent back to the U.S., the child's mother, Barbara Scandella, told La Repubblica on Tuesday. "That woman must be tried in Italy and serve her full term," Scandella declared. "We all know of previous incidents that have involved the American military in terrible accidents here. The truth is in these areas, they can do what they want and remain unpunished." Bravo has been charged with vehicular homicide and is currently under house arrest.