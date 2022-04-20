Durham Filing Reveals CIA Knew in Early 2017 That Data Tying Trump to Russia Was Fake | 20 April 2022 | As the trial of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann approaches, special counsel John Durham and Sussmann's lawyers are arguing over what evidence can be admitted... These back-and-forth filings are common in the weeks leading up to federal trials, but the disclosures made by Durham are anything but routine. The most striking of these disclosures concerns data trails that Sussmann and his cohorts, including "Tech Executive-1" Rodney Joffe, had supposedly uncovered between Trump and the Russian Alfa Bank. It was widely claimed that these data trails established a direct communications channel between Trump and the Russian government. Sussmann took the data to the FBI in September 2016 hoping to trigger an investigation into Trump and his campaign. The existence of an FBI investigation would then be used by the Clinton campaign as a media kill shot against Trump in the final weeks of the 2016 election.