Durham issues trial subpoenas to Clinton campaign and DNC | 23 April 2022 | Special counsel John Durham issued trial subpoenas for members of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign and the Democratic National Committee as he pushed his theory of a "joint venture" in the case against Democratic cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann, who represented the Clinton campaign, and Rodney Joffe. Clinton's campaign, the DNC, the opposition research firm Fusion GPS, and the Perkins Coie law firm are fighting Durham's efforts to compel the submission of withheld documents, arguing their claims of attorney-client privilege should keep the records concealed. However, Durham is continuing his legal pressure as he insists those groups played a coordinated role in pushing false Trump-Russia collusion claims.