Durham man charged with murder in assault death of 82-year-old Home Depot worker in Hillsborough | 24 Jan 2023 | Hillsborough police said Tuesday that they've made an arrest in the case where a Home Depot worker was assaulted and later died from his injuries. The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened Oct. 18 when the worker, Gary Rasor, was approaching a man wheeling three power washers that he may not have paid for toward the garden center exit. Without breaking stride, the man knocked the 82-year-old Rasor to the ground. Rasor died Nov. 30 after complications from his injuries. Police said Terry McAnthony McMillian Jr., 26, of Durham, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder and robbery.