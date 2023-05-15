Durham Report: FBI Should Never Have Begun 'Russia Collusion' Investigation | 15 May 2023 | The long-awaited report by Special Counsel John Durham tasked to look into the FBI's investigation of the Trump campaign for Russian collusion was released Monday, concluding that the FBI should have never launched an investigation into the Trump campaign. Durham's 300-page report found a damning conclusion: "Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities, we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report. Our investigation also revealed that senior FBI personnel displayed a serious lack of analytical rigor towards the information that they received, especially information received from politically affiliated persons and entities," Durham's report said, in apparent reference to the Hillary Clinton campaign-funded Fusion GPS [phony] dossier alleging collusion that the FBI relied on to investigate Trump.