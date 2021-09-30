Durham targets Clinton campaign law firm in fresh round of subpoenas --Documents come after Durham charged Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann with lying to FBI | 30 Sept 2021 | Special Counsel John Durham is handing down a new set of subpoenas, including one targeting a law firm tied to Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. The documents, which were issued earlier this month, come after Durham charged Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann with knowingly making false statements to the FBI. The indictment against Sussman says he lied to FBI lawyer James Baker when he presented data linking the Trump organization to a secret server that communicated with Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.