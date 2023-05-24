During pandemic, Tim Scott embraced masks and Fauci. Will it impact his run for president? --Sen. Tim Scott encouraged people to join a 30-day mask challenge during the COVID pandemic. | 23 May 2023 | When the 2024 presidential campaign season heats up and GOP candidates are likely asked about their connection to conventional pandemic-response doctrine, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott might have a lot for which to answer - but he won't be alone. Scott, who officially entered the race Monday, urged Americans during the pandemic to wear a mask, supported vaccinations and Dr. Anthony Fauci - who was effectively the country's top medical scientist during the pandemic when much of the U.S. went on lockdown... In a June 2020 congressional hearing, Scott seemed to back a campaign to encourage Americans to get vaccinated, even before the vaccines were fully available.