Dutch city of Haarlem may be world's first to ban most meat ads | 7 Sept 2022 | Haarlem in The Netherlands is set to ban most meat ads from public spaces because of the food's climate impact. In what is thought to be the first such move by a city, it will enforce the ban from 2024. The motion drafted by GroenLinks - a green political party - has faced opposition from the meat sector and some who say it stifles free speech. The government of the city of 160,000 says it has not yet been decided whether sustainably produced meat will be included in the ad ban. The proposal was also supported by MPs from the Christian Democratic Challenge party.