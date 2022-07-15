This is why they're building insect farms for Klaus Schwab: Dutch Dairy Farmer Faces Having to Cull 95 Percent of His Cows --'I can't run a farm on 5 percent' | 14 July 2022 | In the Netherlands, dairy farmer Martin Neppelenbroek is near the end of the line. New environmental regulations will require him to slash his livestock numbers by 95 percent. He thinks he will have to sell his family farm. "I can't run a farm on 5 percent. For me, it's over and done with," he said in a July 7 interview with The Epoch Times. "In view of the regulations, I can't sell it to anybody. Nobody wants to buy it. [But] the government wants to buy it. And that's why they [have] those regulations, I think."