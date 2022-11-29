Dutch Nitrogen Minister to Seize and Close 3,000 Farms to Comply With EU Environmental Rules | 28 Nov 2022 | The Dutch government is planning to buy and close down up to 3,000 farms near environmentally sensitive areas to be in compliance with EU environmental rules. It comes after farmer protests erupted this summer following a government plan to reduce nitrogen emissions by 50% by 2030, The New York Times reported. Farmers believe the measure unfairly targeted the agricultural sector, which is responsible for the largest portion of nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands, the Times added. The government will conduct a "compulsory purchase" of large nitrogen emitters as part of a voluntary, one-time offer, announced Minister for Nature and Nitrogen Policy [!?!] Christianne van der Wal, Bloomberg reported.