Dying COVID-19 Patient Recovers After Court Orders Hospital to Administer Ivermectin | 1 Dec 2021 | An elderly COVID-19 patient [Sun Ng, 71] has recovered after a court order allowed him to be treated with ivermectin, despite objections from the hospital in which he was staying, according to the family's attorney. After an Illinois hospital insisted on administering expensive remdesivir to the patient and the treatment failed, his life was saved after a court ordered that an outside medical doctor be allowed to use the inexpensive ivermectin to treat him, over the hospital's strenuous objections... The judge issued a preliminary injunction that day directing the hospital to "immediately allow... temporary emergency privileges" to Ng's physician, Dr. Alan Bain, "solely to administer Ivermectin to this patient." The hospital resisted the order on Nov. 6 and 7, denying Bain access to his patient. The hospital claimed that it couldn't let Bain in because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19 and that its chief medical officer wasn't available to "proctor" Bain administering ivermectin. The daughter's attorneys filed an emergency report with the court on Nov. 8 and Fullerton heard from both sides. The judge admonished the hospital and restated that it must allow Bain inside over a period of 15 days to do his job. When the hospital filed a motion to stay the order, Fullerton denied it, again directing the facility to comply. The ivermectin appears to have worked, and Sun Ng has recovered from COVID-19. He was discharged by the hospital on Nov. 27.