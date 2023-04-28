Dylan Mulvaney thinks it should be 'illegal' for journalists to use wrong pronouns [Don't worry, Dylan. The way this country is going, soon - it will be.] | 27 April 2023 | Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney once declared that it should be "illegal" when journalists do not refer to her [sic - Arrest me!] by her preferred pronoun. In an October 2022 TikTok video titled "Adult Bullies," Mulvaney - a transgender woman who was born male - detailed the "hate" she received since launching her "Days of Girlhood" series online, telling followers, "I didn't know what I was signing up for when I started this." Turning the focus to the press, Mulvaney said she had a bone to pick with "conservative news outlets" that call "me a man over and over" in their coverage while using her content "against" her. "Like, the articles written about me using 'he' pronouns and calling me a man over and over again, I feel like that should be illegal. I don't know, that's just bad journalism," Mulvaney said.