East Palestine Train Disaster Killed More Than 43,000 Aquatic Animals, Ohio Agency Says | 24 Feb 2023 | The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) estimates more than 43,000 fish and other aquatic animals have died as a result of the train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month. ODNR director Mary Mertz announced Thursday that roughly 38,222 minnows and about 5,550 other aquatic animals -- such as small fish, crayfish, amphibians, and macroinvertebrates -- were killed in the 5-mile span of waterway from the derailment site... The ODNR director added that the agency is currently waiting for test results on non-aquatic animals, which include birds and opossum.