East Palestine: Truck Carrying Toxic Soil Overturns in Same County as Train Derailment | 10 April 2023 | A truck carrying a ton of toxic soil out of the train derailment zone in East Palestine tipped over in an accident this week, but the local EPA says there's nothing to worry about [?] in terms of contamination. Per law enforcement, a tractor-trailer was heading northbound Monday on SR-165 in Columbiana County, Ohio, which encompasses East Palestine, and for whatever reason, it was involved in a crash that overturned the vehicle and everything it was carrying. As it turns out, that load included about 40,000 pounds of contaminated dirt that was being transferred away from the train derailment crash site. The Ohio State Highway Patrol estimates that about 20,000 pounds of that spilled into onto the roadway.